Fire crews respond to a fire burning in Koreatown on Dec. 16, 2022. (KTLA)

Firefighters were called to a commercial building fire that was burning in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. at a one-story building located in the 300 block of South Berendo Street, according to a news alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived, fire department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

The business was apparently a discount merchandise store that was open for business at the time of the fire, Humphrey said.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes and confine it to the single business.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire.