Discovery of woman’s body in Van Nuys prompts homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway at a home in Van Nuys after a woman’s body was discovered Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident was reported about 8:45 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jader Chaves said.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the investigation taking place at a home near the intersection of Matilija Avenue and Valerio Street.

Investigators confirmed the incident was a homicide and described the victim as a woman, Officer Tony Im said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

A large police presence with several patrol vehicles could be seen around the single-story home located in a residential neighborhood.

One person, described as a possible suspect, has been taken into custody, Chaves said.