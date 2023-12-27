A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy who resigned this month after authorities say they found him high on drugs with a gun inside a car was honored just over two years ago with the Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award.

On March 5, 2021, then Deputy Jonathan Campos responded to a call of a man not breathing, who family members believed overdosed on Fentanyl.

Campos administered CPR for several minutes before the man’s pulse and breathing returned.

“When the fire department arrived, they administered Narcan and transported him to the hospital. Campos’ fast actions saved the man’s life,” the Hesperia Police Department posted on Instagram at the time.

In November of this year, authorities received a tip that Campos and former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricardo Baires, 29, were “involved in drug activity,” the department said in a news release.

Narcotics detectives picked up the case and, on Dec. 17, investigators found Baires and Campos sitting inside Baires’ vehicle in an empty housing development in Hesperia.

“Campos was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance which was suspected of being cocaine,” the department said. “Although Campos was off-duty at the time of the incident, he was in possession of a firearm.”

Both men were arrested, booked and released on bond.

Campos, 32, faces two felony gun and narcotics charges.

Officials said there was no evidence to show Campos, a six-year veteran who was assigned to the Hesperia Station, was under the influence while on duty.