Dishin’ with the diva: Kay Sedia talks Tupperware and more

The Tupperware diva, Kay Sedia brings her energy to ‘Off the Clock’… sharing storage tips and tricks to take your guacamole up a notch ahead of Cinco de Mayo.
This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on April 23, 2021.
by: Kara Marken, Megan Henderson, Chris Schauble, Henry DiCarloPosted: / Updated:
The Tupperware diva, Kay Sedia brings her energy to ‘Off the Clock’… sharing storage tips and tricks to take your guacamole up a notch ahead of Cinco de Mayo.
This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on April 23, 2021.