Dishin’ with the diva: Kay Sedia talks Tupperware and more

Local news

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Tupperware diva, Kay Sedia brings her energy to ‘Off the Clock’… sharing storage tips and tricks to take your guacamole up a notch ahead of Cinco de Mayo.

This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on April 23, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News