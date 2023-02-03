A limited-time Broadway-style show could be coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney’s California Adventure Park by the summer.

Disney officials have not confirmed what the show will be about, but theme park blogs have speculated that the new show will be based on the 1997 Walt Disney animated film “Hercules.”

Theme park news outlets have said the new show would be based on “Hercules” since the casting call “almost perfectly” lines up with characters from the movie.

The key roles for the new show call for:

A young man, ideally between the ages of 17 and 20, coming into his greatness

A brave, resourceful and intelligent woman with a strong English accent

A decisive, capable and principled man, ideally in his 30s or 40s, with a wry sense of humor that leads others with attitude and swagger

A nobleman who is a loyal, idealistic and romantic do-gooder that doesn’t give up easily

A fun, energetic and musical sisterhood trio that acts as a Greek Chorus

Disney Live Entertainment posted a casting call for actors, singers and dancers online for the limited-time show. The auditions will be held on Feb. 26, according to the website.

The new show will be written by Tony-nominee Hunter Bell, who had previously worked on the book for the show “Villains Tonight,” which runs on the Disney Cruise Line.

Christopher Lennertz, an Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning composer, will work on the music for the new show. Lennertz previously worked on the music for the new Disneyland nighttime show “Wondrous Journeys,” the Orange County Register reported.

Disney is also working on a live-action version of “Hercules” that will be directed by Guy Ritchie, who also directed the 2019 live-action version of “Aladdin,” Variety reported.

The theater has been closed for three years due partly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last show to play at the Hyperion Theater was “Frozen: Live at the Hyperion” before the park’s yearlong closure, WDW News Today reported.