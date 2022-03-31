Are you ready to once again get up close and personal with your favorite Disney characters at the Happiest Place on Earth?

Disneyland and other U.S. theme parks and cruise lines are bringing back meet-and-greets as early as April 18, officials announced Thursday.

The traditional greetings will be reintroduced at Disneyland, Walt Disney World Resorts and aboard Disney Cruise Line and Alumni resort in Hawaii.

“That’s right! Very soon, you will once again be able to hug Mickey Mouse, get an autograph from Mulan, and share a laugh with Goofy,” a Disney senior communications manager announced in a blog post on the Disney Parks website. “We know many of you have missed these special moments, and your Disney character friends have missed you, too!”

The meet-and-greets had been adjusted amid the coronavirus pandemic, and visitors were allowed to take photos with characters and say hello, but from a distance.

“During the past two years, we’ve taken a very gradual, intentional approach to health and safety protocols,” the announcement read. “Recent trends and guidance have provided opportunities for us to bring back some of our most beloved magic, like character greetings and dining experiences. While not all locations will be available immediately, we anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer.”

Special shows have been reintroduced at Walt Disney World as part of their 50th anniversary celebration.

Several nighttime experiences are also returning to Disneyland, such as World of Color,” “Disneyland Forever,” “Fantasmic!” and “Main Street Electrical Parade,” which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.