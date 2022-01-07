Disney gets patent to project moving 3-D images on objects to interact with theme park visitors

An image from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is projected on spraying water in 2015 at Disney California Adventure’s “World of Color: Celebrate!” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Walt Disney Co. has been approved for a patent to project moving 3-D images on real-world objects to interact with theme park visitors, making it easier to create interactive attractions throughout its theme parks.

The U.S. Patent Office approved the patent for Disney Enterprises last month for a technology described as a “Virtual World Simulator.” Disney officials say they have no immediate plans to use the technology.

The Burbank media giant already uses 3-D projectors to cast moving images on sprays of water in the light shows dubbed “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure and “Fantasmic” in Disneyland as well as on buildings and rides during the nightly firework displays on Main Street USA.

The technology described in the patent would not be geared for large audiences but would instead track individual visitors around the parks and project images specifically for them on nearby objects, buildings and walls. Imagine walking by a wall and having Mickey Mouse appear to wave and dance in front of you.

