The Walt Disney Co. has released new discounts for Disney+ subscribers in honor of Disney+ Day (which is today).

The new discount applies to select Disney cruise lines on certain days.

“Third and fourth Guests of Disney+ subscribers sail free* with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom during select sailings on the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy from January 2023 through April 2023,” according to the Disney Cruise website.

For a family of four sailing on the Disney Magic in January 2023, the starting cost would be $2,004. However, if a family of four booked the same cruise with the Disney+ discount, the new cost would be approximately $1330.

To get the discount, subscribers should book their Disney cruise vacation by signing into their Disney account with the same email associated with their Disney+ account.

Disney+ subscribers can use this discount for two staterooms on select cruise lines, limited to four guests per room.

Prospective buyers who want to use the discount for more people are encouraged to call the company or speak with their travel advisor.