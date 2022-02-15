Disneyland announces changes to mask requirement

In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

With California set to imminently lift its indoor mask mandate for those vaccinated against COVID-19, the Disneyland Resort on Tuesday announced it will follow suit and change its requirement.

Currently, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park require all visitors ages 2 and up to wear facial coverings while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. They have been optional for guests in outdoor spaces.

Staring Thursday, indoor masking will not be mandated for guests who are fully inoculated.

“We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters,” Disneyland’s website states.

UPDATE: Here is the official Disneyland mask policy: pic.twitter.com/zOI99RMQhy — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 15, 2022

Everyone ages 2 and older will still have to wear a mask in certain indoor spaces, including Disney shuttles and health settings like the First Aid area.

Disney doesn’t require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, though its website note that, “The State of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort.”

Walt Disney World in Florida is also instituting the same changes to its policy beginning Thursday. The announcement also came Tuesday.

BREAKING: At Walt Disney World — beginning Feb. 17, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations.



Face coverings will still be required by all Guests on enclosed Disney transportation, including buses, monorails, and Skyliner. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 15, 2022

The guidelines are in accordance with California, which is allowing its statewide indoor masking requirement to expire for vaccinated people at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. For everyone else, masks will still be mandated in all indoor public places, including stores, bars, gyms and movie theaters.

And whether you’re received the jab or not, you’ll still have to wear a face covering while riding public transportation and at certain settings like hospitals, homeless shelters and other congregate living areas.

Disneyland’s website has more information about its masking guidelines.