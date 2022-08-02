Disneyland announced on Tuesday its annual holiday season, including seasonal nighttime spectaculars, will return on Nov. 11.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will run Nov. 11 through Jan. 8, 2023, Disneyland said in a news release. The holiday celebration will include “seasonal nighttime spectaculars, transformations of favorite attractions, special food and beverages, and more.”

At Disneyland, “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade makes its annual return. At night, guests can watch the “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular, which includes “snowfall” and projections on Main Street, U.S.A. Disneyland also confirmed “It’s a Small World” and Haunted Mansion will receive their season transformations.

At Disney California Adventure Park, “World of Color — Season of Light” will return, along with Disney Festival of Holidays. In Cars Land, Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree will receive their holiday transformation.

The Halloween season arrives at Disneyland on Sept. 2 and runs through Oct. 31. The fall celebration at Disneyland includes Oogie Boogie Bash and Plaza de la Familia.