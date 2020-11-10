Disneyland announces more furloughs, blames California’s COVID-19 reopening rules

After calling some employees back to work in anticipation of reopening Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, the Anaheim resort has announced it will furlough many of those recalled workers now that it is clear the reopening won’t happen soon.

In a memo to employees, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock blamed the state’s coronavirus protocols for keeping the reopening timeline for the theme parks — which have been shut since mid-March — in “limbo.”

“We find ourselves in the untenable situation of having to institute additional furloughs for our executive, salaried and hourly cast,” Potrock said in the Monday memo.

Disney representatives declined to say how many employees are being furloughed but said that the resort operators had over the last few months called previously furloughed employees back to work in anticipation of reopening the theme parks only to realize that the state guidelines announced last month will keep the parks closed for the foreseeable future. Most of the furloughs are aimed at those workers who had been called back to work, Disney representatives confirmed.

