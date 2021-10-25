Disneyland daily ticket prices rise as much as 8%

Disneyland and neighboring California Adventure Park raised most daily ticket prices Monday and are adopting an even higher price to visit on the most popular days of the year, such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Daily ticket prices are jumping 3% to 8%, with standard daily parking rates going up by 20%. The parks last raised ticket prices by as much as 5% in February of 2020 — shortly before the parks closed for 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To manage crowds, the park adopted a five-tiered pricing scheme in 2016 that charges more for days when demand is highest and less on slow days. The price for lowest demand days — such as Tuesdays and Wednesdays in late January — remains unchanged at $104. But prices have increased for the four other tiers, and the resort added a highest-price sixth tier, $164 for a one-day visit to a single park on the highest demand days of the year, including select weekends, holidays and spring break.

The previous highest one-day, one-park ticket was $154.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.