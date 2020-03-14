Disneyland extending annual pass expiration dates after closing due to coronavirus concerns

Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Disneyland is extending annual pass expiration dates after it shut its doors Saturday due to coronavirus concerns.

Disney said annual passholders with passports valid during the closure period will now have later expiration dates.

Passholders can check their new expiration dates in their accounts before Disneyland reopens, Which is expected to happen on April 1, Disney said in an email to passholders.

Disney announced on Thursday that it will be closing Disneyland and California Adventure Park from Saturday through the end of March as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise.

The announcement came after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the cancellation of large gatherings with more than 250 people.

Reservations for Disney Flex passholders will be canceled during the closure period without penalty, according to Disney.

Downtown Disney will stay open during the theme parks’ closure and Disneyland Resort hotels will stay open until Monday so that guests can make other arrangements, Disney said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the closure of multiple theme parks across Southern California, which health officials calling for the public to practice “social distancing” in order to slow down the spread of the respiratory illness.