Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm Halloween events canceled this year due to COVID-19

With California theme parks indefinitely closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm have canceled their annual and much-anticipated Halloween events.

Knott’s Scary Farm will not take place this year, the Buena Park amusement park announced Tuesday.

“The unique features of Scary Farm will not allow us to operate within the constraints recommended by the CDC and public health experts,” Knott’s officials explained on its website. “We know that this news is disappointing, but we look forward with great enthusiasm to making 2021 Knott’s Scary Farm our best year ever.”

Disney officials said the Disneyland Resort’s annual Halloween party, Oogie Boogie Bash, has also been canceled. The event once known as Mickey’s Halloween Party was moved to Disney California Adventure last year.

The event also won’t happen this year at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, which reopened last month.

California theme parks have been closed since stay-at-home orders were first issued in mid-March. Almost five months later, it’s still unknown when they will be allowed to welcome back guests.