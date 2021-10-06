Disneyland ‘Magic Key’ holders express frustration over reservation system

Disney’s new annual pass program is causing frustration among some of its “Magic Key” holders who say there is a lack of available reservations.

Keyholders on social media have said reservations are unavailable for weeks in advance, with no weekend reservations available through Thanksgiving.

Disney officials say the vast majority of keyholders report they are getting as much, if not more access to the parks than they expected, the Orange County Register reported.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 6, 2021.