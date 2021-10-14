Disneyland Monorail to resume service Friday after long absence

The Disneyland Monorail is seen in file handout photo from the Disneyland Resort.

The Disneyland Monorail will be back in operation this week, marking the classic attraction’s long-anticipated return following a yearlong closure, the resort announced Thursday.

The beloved attractions has been a mainstay for theme park enthusiasts since debuting at the Disneyland Resort in 1959, but it hasn’t been in operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That will change Friday when daily service kicks off again for the first time in more than a year-and-a-half.

Disney’s “highway in the sky” whisks passengers around the Anaheim resort, giving fans unique aerial views in parts of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on the approximately 2 1/2 mile, 13-minute ride.

Visitors can board the trains at two locations: one inside Disneyland at Tomorrowland and one outside at the Downtown Disney District. For the latter, you’ll need to show a valid theme park ticket and reservation in order to board, since that point serves as an entrance into Disneyland.

A schedule of the train’s operating hours has not been released yet, but will be listed on both Disneyland’s website and on the Disneyland app once the attraction officially reopens.

The Monorail’s return marks another step forward in the resort’s phased reopening. Both Disney theme parks were shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic, finally welcoming back guests this past April.

However, the parks have undergone some changes since reopening, including the elimination of fast passes, and implementing a number of new health- and safety-related measures.

Disney also fairly recently unveiled Magic Key, which replaced the old annual passport program.