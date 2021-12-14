Disneyland offers $67-a-day tickets to SoCal residents as part of 3-day bundle

Demi Lovato performs ‘Let it Go’ from the upcoming animated feature, ‘Frozen,’ during a taping for the ‘Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade’ television special at Disneyland on Nov. 9, 2013, in Anaheim, California. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

To ring in the New Year, Disneyland is offering a special weekday ticket offer for Southern California residents.

Eligible guests may experience the magic of Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket, subject to park reservations, the theme park announced Tuesday.

“From winter into spring, it’s an ideal time to visit the Happiest Place on Earth to enjoy spectacular entertainment day and night,” the park said in a news release. “Guests can experience the return of Lunar New Year and Disney California Food & Wine Festival, wave to beloved Disney characters, rediscover classic attractions and thrill rides, and embark on exciting new adventures.”

Tickets are now on sale for visits beginning Jan. 3, 2022, at Disneyland.com/SoCal.

The special SoCal resident offers include:

3-Day, 1-Park Per Day ticket for $199

3 Day, 1-Park Per Day ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $259

3-Day Park Hopper ticket for $259

3-Day Park Hopper ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $319

Tickets are only valid Mondays through Fridays. They can be used on nonconsecutive days and expire on May 26, 2022.

A Southern California billing address is required when providing credit card information during checkout. In addition, all adults will need to show proof of Southern California residency at park entrance.

To enter a theme park, guests need both a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Savings are also available for room offers at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort for those who wish to stay a little longer. Hotel guests can save up to 25% off select rooms, most Sunday through Thursday nights, based upon availability from Jan. 3 to April 7, 2022.