Disneyland, other theme parks stay open as California urges ban on large gatherings

It appeared to be business as usual for some Southern California theme parks Thursday morning, even as Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials recommended canceling gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state.

The advisory, which does not carry the force of law, stops short of asking Californians to change their work, travel or even some leisure habits. A document provided by the governor’s administration said the limit on large gatherings does “not apply to essential public transportation, airport travel or shopping at a store or mall.”

A spokesperson for Knott’s Berry Farm said Thursday morning that the Buena Park attraction “is aware of the new guidance issued by the state of California last night regarding large events based on the COVID-19 outbreak. Knott’s Berry Farm is open today as we understand and evaluate what this means for our park, our guests and our associates.”

When reached by phone Thursday morning, two separate Disneyland representatives declined to say whether the park was open, and two follow-up emails for comment were not immediately returned.

