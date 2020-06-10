Disneyland parks in Anaheim plan to reopen on July 17, with Downtown Disney slated to open earlier

The Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (KTLA)

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim plan to reopen their doors on July 17, on the park’s 65th anniversary, the company announced Wednesday.

The Downtown Disney District, in the meantime, will reopen on July 9, with physical distancing and increased cleaning measures, according to a news release from the company.

The parks closed in mid-March amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach,” Disney parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said in a written statement. “As one of the first major theme parks to close our operations and the last to reopen, we have been deliberate about keeping the health and safety of our cast, guests and local communities top of mind.”

Capacity will be limited in order to meet health guidelines meant to curb spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Attendance will be managed through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. The company said it would release more information on the reservation system soon.

There will also be a temporary pause on new ticket sales along with Annual Passport sales and renewals.

Parades, nighttime spectaculars, character meet-and-greets and other experiences that draw large groups will not yet resume either.

The company says it is awaiting government approval to reopen its Grand Californian Hotel and Spa along with Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, also announced a phased reopening starting July 11. And, Shanghai Disneyland already reopened in early May with severe limits on the number of visitors allowed in, mandatory masks and temperature checks.

We are pleased to announce our proposed plans to begin a phased reopening of the @Disneyland Resort. We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Happiest Place on Earth! Learn more on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/jWtAONQdzP pic.twitter.com/e9vvkoeVUW — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) June 10, 2020