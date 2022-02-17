Disneyland reveals new details about Mickey’s Toontown redesign ahead of March closure

A rendering of a reimagined Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park was shared by the park on Nov. 15, 2021.

Fans of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland have just a few more weeks to enjoy the themed land before it closes March 9 so work can start on a previously announced redesign.

But once the transformation is complete, they can look forward to the return of popular attractions like Roger Rabbit’s Cartoon Spin, and Mickey’s and Minnie’s houses — and perhaps find some more favorites among new offerings.

A Disney Parks blog on Thursday shared those details details and more about what visitors can expect from the space when it reopens sometime in early 2023.

Other attraction in Toontown such as Gadget’s Go Coaster, Goofy’s House and Donald’s Boat “will be reimagined in new and exciting ways,” the blog post stated.

A new ride called Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway — billed as Disneyland’s “first major Mickey-themed ride-through attraction” — will make its debut.

Guests will also be introduced to CenTOONial Park, a family-friendly natural space near the land’s entrance. It’s going to feature a couple of interactive play experiences, anchored by a fountain that includes a unique nighttime spectacle, according to the post.

“The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways,” Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said when the closure was first announced.

Guests have until March 8 to experience Toontown in its current form.