Disneyland set to unveil ‘Magic Key’ program, apparent replacement for annual passes

In this handout photo, guests arrive in Tomorrowland at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021, in Anaheim. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Disneyland is preparing to announce a replacement to its popular annual passports, which ended earlier this year amid a yearlong pandemic-related closure.

Details about the new “Magic Key” program will be unveiled no earlier than 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a brief email from the Disneyland Resort.

The email was sent out Monday morning to legacy passholders — that is, people who were previously part of the old annual passport program.

The Anaheim theme parks discontinued annual passes back in January as the coronavirus-related shutdown of the state’s theme parks hit the 10-month mark. But while that program would be no more once Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park reopened, Disney Parks officials said they would “develop new membership offerings” in its place.

Annual passes were around for nearly four decades before the program’s cancellation this year. After the last Disneyland ticket price hike in February 2020, the cost ranged from $419 to $1,449, depending on which option the user picked. The cheapest choice, however, could only be purchased by Southern California residents.

Some of the more expensive options included parking and photopass. All passes had some type of discount on most concessions and merchandise.

In general, annual passes were a good deal for repeat visitors because, for most, they ended up bringing down the cost of admission over time.

Under Disney’s current five-tiered pricing system, the cost of an adult ticket ranges from $104 to $154 for a single day at a Disneyland Resort theme park. For an additional $55, guests can purchase a parkhopper ticket that gives them access to both parks in a single day — bringing the total ticket price to as much as $204.

Another option to gain cheaper admission is through multi-day tickets, which cost as low as $72 per day. Disney is also offering a limited-time deal that gives California residents the opportunity to buy three-day tickets for as low as $83 per day.

Both theme parks have been open to California residents since April, and to out-of-state visitors since mid-June.