Disneyland superfans cope as coronavirus closure surpasses 200 days

Disneyland superfan Lauren Gabourel poses for a portrait in this undated photo. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

It has been 214 days since Disneyland closed, and Stacey Major is struggling.

“I haven’t been to Disneyland in seven months,” said Major, a 32-year-old high school teacher. “This has been my longest stretch since 2012.”

She’s not alone. When the coronavirus pandemic forced the park to close in March, it left thousands of its fervent fans — annual passholders who spend $400 to $1,500 a year to visit the park on a weekly basis — without a beloved escape from reality.

“Being a single mom and a teacher means I have a lot of adult responsibilities,” said Major, who visits Disneyland at least once a month and even toured the park in a wheelchair when she was eight months pregnant. “I am a very Type A personality and can’t relax. For me, Disneyland is a stress release. It’s very freeing for me to be there for a day. I can watch parades and be with my friends and not feel any pressure.”

