Disneyland theme parks set to reopen on April 30

After a yearlong closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park finally have a reopening date: April 30.

That announcement was made by the company Wednesday and comes about a week after after Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek signaled that the Anaheim theme parks were looking to welcome back visitors by the end of next month.

Both parks have been closed since March 14, 2020, because of the initial coronavirus outbreak, which ultimately prompted a series of stay-at-home orders.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Disneyland President Ken Potrock said in a news release. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

The Disneyland Resort theme parks will have limited capacity and other restrictions as mandated by the state when they reopen next month.

Under California’s recently unveiled plan, large amusement parks like Disneyland and California Adventure can open with restrictions starting April 1, so long as their county meets the state’s criteria set forth by its “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” That’s the four-tired, color coded system currently guiding reopenings across all sectors.

Theme parks can open with 15% capacity when its county gets into the red tier, which is the second most-restrictive phase and the one Orange County is as of Wednesday. In the less-restrictive orange tier, maximum capacity increases to 25%. In the least-restrictive yellow tier, capacity jumps to 35%.

Attendance will be limited to California residents in all tiers.

While the Disney theme parks technically would be allowed to reopen in two weeks, Chapek explained last week that the resort still needs time to prepare, as thousands of furloughed employees will need to be called back and get acclimated with the state’s COVID-19 rules.

