Disneyland to keep some pandemic-era changes as California lifts most COVID-19 rules

People walk through Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in May. The park no longer requires attendees to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The reservation system is being kept in place. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The pre-pandemic version of Disneyland might be gone forever.

California lifted most of its coronavirus safety restrictions this week, and the parks at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim are continuing to reopen in phases, but a handful of the COVID-era changes are going to stick.

“I don’t want to say we are going to go back to the way it was,” Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said Thursday about managing the parks. “I want to be really smart in the way we do this.”

With the government-imposed attendance caps and physical distance requirements gone, the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks are expected to relaunch several rides, musical acts and nighttime extravaganzas over the next few weeks and other attractions later this summer.

