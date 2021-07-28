Disneyland to require face masks indoors for guests, cast members

An entrance area to Disneyland stands empty on Sept. 30, 2020 in Anaheim. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the delta variant, Disneyland announced that guests and cast members will be required to wear face masks indoors at all locations starting Friday.

Starting July 30, guests two years and older will have to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, according to the theme park’s website.

Face coverings will be required “upon entering and throughout many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles and buses.”

Masks remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

The theme park said all face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

