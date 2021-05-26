Disneyland to start welcoming out-of-state-visitors on June 15

In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, guests are waved to by workers as they take in the sights and sounds of Main Street U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, Calif. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have begun selling tickets to travelers from out of state for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut their doors more than a year ago, the Anaheim theme parks announced Wednesday.

The two parks plan to start admitting out-of-state visitors June 15, the day California is scheduled to loosen its pandemic restrictions on most businesses. Ticket sales and reservations for those dates are available immediately.

The Disney parks will continue to require visitors to wear masks. They won’t require proof of vaccinations or of negative COVID-19 test results.

The parks reopened April 30 to Californians only. The move to welcome out-of-state visitors is significant because long-haul travelers tend to spend more — by booking hotel rooms, renting cars and staying several days — than local parkgoers, who typically use their own vehicles and return home the same day, according to travel experts.

