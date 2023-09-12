Carnation Cafe at Disneyland is shown in this undated photo provided by Disney Parks. (Disney)

Tuesday marks the first day Disneyland guests can purchase beer, wine, specialty cocktails and new food items from select restaurants at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

The Disney Parks Blog revealed which new food and beverage items will be available at the River Belle Terrace, Carnation Café and Café Orleans at Disneyland.

Disney officials announced in July that those restaurants would have new menu offerings, which included a slew of alcoholic beverages.

Here are some of the new alcoholic offerings coming to the restaurants.

River Belle Terrace

Beverages:

• Wildberry Mule

• Nielson Wines Chardonnay

• Meiomi Wines Pinot Noir

• Modelo Especial Mexican Lager

• Smog City Brewing’s Sabre-Toothed Squirrel Hoppy American Amber Ale

Carnation Café

Beverages:

McBride Sisters Chardonnay

Mirassou Wines Pinot Noir

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Follow the Sun Blonde Ale

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Hazy Little Thing IPA

House Hurricane

Café Orleans

Beverages:

Lavender Mimosa

Orange Juice Mimosa

Bloody Mary

Peach Pie Margarita

Chandon California Sparkling Wine

Fess Parker Winery Chardonnay

Silver Palm Wines Cabernet Sauvignon

Michelob ULTRA Light Lager

Golden Road Brewing Ride On 10 Hop Hazy IPA

The restaurants also unveiled new food options, such as the Country Cuban Sandwich at River Belle Terrace and Walt’s Chili-Cheese Omelet at Café Orleans.

The complete list of the new food and beverage items and when they will be available can be found here.

Before 2019, Disneyland was considered a “dry park” with no alcohol on its premises, except for the exclusive Club 33 restaurant.

Guests who want to enjoy an adult beverage would have to visit Disney California Adventure Park or Downtown Disney to satisfy those cravings.

The “dry park” label began to fade when Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and the park’s first bar, Oga’s Cantina, opened in May 2019.

Walt Disney himself opposed the sell of of alcohol in his parks, saying he felt the introduction of booze would ruin the family atmosphere, the Los Angeles Times reported.