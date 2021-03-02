Disneyland COVID-19 vaccine site closing Thursday to make way for ADA, drive-thru lanes

People arrive at a Disneyland parking lot to receive Covid-19 vaccines on the opening day of the Disneyland Covid-19 vaccination “super Point-of-Dispensing” (POD) site, January 13, 2021, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The COVID-19 super vaccination site at Disneyland will close for a few days beginning this week to give crews time to make lanes that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act so in-car vaccinations will be possible.

The county-run inoculation site will be closed starting on Thursday, but is scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 8.

“We heard from some people with mobility problems and they wanted to have the option of a drive-thru,” Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau said at a COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday. “So that’s why we are converting the Disney site to a drive-thru POD.”

When the Disneyland vaccination site reopens next week, workers will be able to administer shots to people with disabilities in their cars via drive-thru lanes. Those people must have appointments, as well as an appropriate vehicle placard or license plate, the Orange County Health Care Agency said.

Along with making the vaccination process more feasible for people with disabilities, Chau said the recent weather-related closures of the Disneyland site were also a factor that contributed to the upcoming conversion to in-car vaccinations.

“That area of Anaheim usually has more high winds,” Chau said. “Every time high winds went through, it ripped the tents apart and we would have to rebuild them. So instead of having to close it and do this on a regular basis, we decided to just convert it to a drive-thru.”

Vaccine appointments in Orange County are currently only available to residents 65 and older, TK-12 school employees, various types of health care workers and first responders who work in high-risk communities.