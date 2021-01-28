Disneyland vaccine site to close Friday due to anticipated storm

A winter storm expected to bring periods of heavy rain to the Southern California area has led to the Friday closure of the COVID-19 vaccination super POD (point-of-dispensing) site at Disneyland, health officials announced.
The Orange County Health Care Agency said the closure of the Disneyland Super POD will not have an affect on appointments or vaccinations because none were scheduled for Friday. The county’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site at Soka University in Aliso Viejo remains fully operational.
The Disneyland Resort was the first “super” vaccination site to open in Orange County on Jan. 13. The Soka University and Disneyland PODS both have the ability to administer 240 vaccinations an hour during appointment times, officials said.
Officials had previously closed the site for two days in a row earlier this month due to gusty Santa Ana winds.
Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County are available through Othena.com based on vaccine availability. Those who show up for their appointment must present identification and proof of eligibility.
Rain was expected for Orange County beginning Thursday afternoon, and slated to remain through Friday evening, the National Weather Service reported.