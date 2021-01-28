Disneyland vaccine site to close Friday due to anticipated storm

People wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in a parking lot for Disneyland Resort on January 13, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A winter storm expected to bring periods of heavy rain to the Southern California area has led to the Friday closure of the COVID-19 vaccination super POD (point-of-dispensing) site at Disneyland, health officials announced.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said the closure of the Disneyland Super POD will not have an affect on appointments or vaccinations because none were scheduled for Friday. The county’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site at Soka University in Aliso Viejo remains fully operational.

Our #Disneyland Super POD will be closed tomorrow (Friday, 1/29/21) due to anticipated heavy rain. No appointments have been scheduled for 1/29/21 at #Disneyland POD, so none will need to be rescheduled. Our #Soka POD will be fully operational. 🌧 #OCCOVID19 #ThisIsOurShot — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 28, 2021

The Disneyland Resort was the first “super” vaccination site to open in Orange County on Jan. 13. The Soka University and Disneyland PODS both have the ability to administer 240 vaccinations an hour during appointment times, officials said.

Officials had previously closed the site for two days in a row earlier this month due to gusty Santa Ana winds.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County are available through Othena.com based on vaccine availability. Those who show up for their appointment must present identification and proof of eligibility.

Rain was expected for Orange County beginning Thursday afternoon, and slated to remain through Friday evening, the National Weather Service reported.