Disneyland workers demand routine testing, other safety measures as talks continue over reopening of Anaheim park

A group representing Disney employees in Anaheim organized a caravan Saturday to demand better safety standards as talks continue over the reopening of Disneyland and California Adventure.

The Coalition of Resort Labor Unions planned a 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. caravan beginning at the corner of Katella Ave and Disneyland Drive.

Disney previously announced a July 17 reopening for its Anaheim parks but announced postponing to an undetermined date.

“Although negotiations between the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions and the company are ongoing, Disney has not yet agreed to conditions the CRLU is proposing such as testing,” a statement from organizers said.

In addition to routine testing, the coalition also pushed for more staffing to perform required deep cleaning, the electrostatic spraying of rooms, and guaranteed enforcement of CDC guidelines.

Earlier this week, Disney described discussions with union affiliates as “positive.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.