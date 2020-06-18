Disneyland workers unions send letter to Newsom, saying park’s July 17 opening date is too early

An employee cleans the grounds behind the closed gates of Disneyland in Anaheim on the first day of the resort’s closure amid fear of the spread of coronavirus, March 14, 2020. (David McNew / AFP / Getty Images)

When Disneyland reopens July 17 after a nearly four-month coronavirus shutdown, parkgoers will need reservations, masks and a healthy respect for social distancing, reinforced by a roaming team of trained workers.

Despite the precautions announced over the last few weeks, the plan for the popular Anaheim theme park to throw open its gates has drawn a chorus of opposition, including from Disneyland employees who say the reopening is too soon.

A dozen unions that represent about 17,000 Disneyland employees wrote a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, saying it is still unsafe to reopen the park.

In addition, a petition on Change.org calls for a delay to the park’s reopening until the number of coronavirus infections drops. It has been signed by more than 40,000 people, including Disneyland employees, their family members and annual pass holders.

