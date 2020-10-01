Disneyland’s war with California over reopening sets up critical pandemic choice

The entrance to Disneyland on Sept. 30, 2020, a day after company officials announced layoffs resulting from the coronavirus-induced closure of the theme park. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A growing chorus of businesses small and large has been desperately lobbying California officials to reopen this fall as they struggle to survive after months of coronavirus shutdowns.

This week, they got an ally with undeniable star power.

The Walt Disney Co., one of the world’s largest entertainment companies, partially blamed California’s strict reopening rules for massive layoffs in its theme park division after trying unsuccessfully to get officials to allow the gates of Disneyland to swing open again.

Disney’s blunt criticism is putting more pressure on Gov. Gavin Newsom and health officials at a critical moment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.