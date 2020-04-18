Disney’s Bedtime Hotline returns with a little bit of magic to help your child fall asleep

In these stressful and anxious times, Disney wants to add a little bit of magic to your child’s nighttime routine by bringing back its free Bedtime Hotline.

Starting Friday, Mickey Mouse and friends will help lull children to sleep with a prerecorded message, according to a Disney news release.

All parents need to do is call 1-877-7-MICKEY (877-764-2539) to let their kids hear one of five special greetings from Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

There is, however, a limit of one message per call.

The hotline will run through April 30 at midnight PT before — bibbidi bobbidi boo —it magically disappears.

But even once the phone number’s latest run is over, Disney has an array of free downloadable sleep content activities to keep the bedtime adventures going for the little ones, the release stated.

More information can be found here.

