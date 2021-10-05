Dispute at East Hollywood hotel ends in gunfire that left 1 man dead, another in critical condition

One man is dead and a second is in critical condition after an early-morning dispute ended in gunfire at the Avenue Hotel in East Hollywood Tuesday.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the hotel located in the 600 block of North Vermont Avenue shortly after midnight.

Responding officers found one man dead on a sidewalk in front of the hotel, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett said.

A second man was found with a gunshot wound inside the hotel and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting was apparently prompted by some type of dispute involving the two men, Rabbett said. There was no word on what the dispute may have been about.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a chair stuck halfway through a smashed hotel window. It was unclear if the window was broken during the altercation.

Investigators believe both men who were shot in the incident had been staying at the hotel.

At least three people were detained for questioning but were not being called suspects, Rabbett said.

Authorities did not provide a description of a suspect or suspects.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video and witnesses to help with the investigation.