A dispute inside a vehicle led to a stabbing that left one woman dead and another injured in Hollywood Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 7200 block of West Sunset Boulevard around 1:45 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Police investigate a fatal stabbing in Hollywood on Aug. 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Preliminary information indicated that three women were inside a vehicle when the suspect, described only as a 23-year-old woman, stabbed both of the victims during a verbal dispute.

The two victims were described as a 43-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the 43-year-old died from her injuries, according to authorities.

There was no word on the condition of the second victim.

The suspect was taken into custody and no other suspects were outstanding, police said.

Homicide detectives were taking over the investigation.