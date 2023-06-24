A woman was shot dead after an argument escalated early Saturday morning in Long Beach.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 600 block of Roycroft Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on calls of a dispute and shooting, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that some type of argument broke out and the woman, who remains unidentified, was struck by gunfire.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

Part of Roycroft Avenue remains blocked off while police conduct their investigation.