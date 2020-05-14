Despite stay home orders and less traffic, LAPD sees disturbing trend in fatal crashes

Los Angeles police are asking drivers to “slow down” after noticing a disturbing trend of fatal traffic collisions despite the stay at home orders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even with the stay at home order still in effect. We are currently at the same amount of fatalities that we had this time last year,” Los Angeles Police Department Commander Marc Reina said during a news conference held in Watts on Thursday.

Reina also said that of the 86 fatal collisions this year, 50 of those killed were pedestrians.

LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow warned pedestrians and bicyclists to be aware of their surroundings and stay as far away from vehicles as possible.

“A driver is in control of a 5,000-pound missile essentially,” Chow said.

Officials held their news conference at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue, near where a fatal three car collision left three people dead on May 1.

Investigators determined speed was a definite factor in the collision.

The May 1 deadly crash is just one of more than a dozen fatal traffic collisions that have occurred since the beginning of May, the police Department stated.

“Please, please slowdown,” Chow said.