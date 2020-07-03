Dive team searches for vehicle that crashed, sank into San Gabriel Reservoir with possible victim inside

A dive team is searching for a vehicle that plummeted into the San Gabriel Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest Thursday night to determine if a victim may still be inside.

Authorities received a call reporting a car crashing over the side of San Gabriel Canyon Road near the dam about 10:15 p.m., California Highway Patrol Sgt. Oscar Chavez said.

Arriving emergency personnel learned that the vehicle was submerged in the water and no longer visible.

They also located one person who was able to get out of the vehicle following the crash and made it to safety.

That person was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Chavez said.

Divers are attempting to find the submerged vehicle to determine if a second person may still be inside.

A helicopter was unable to spot the vehicle from the air, Chavez said.

Authorities did not indicate the type of vehicle or how deep the water may be.