Divers search for man who fell off boat in Lake Pyramid

Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire department divers are searching Lake Pyramid after a 23-year-old man fell off a pontoon boat Monday morning.

The possible drowning was reported about 10:50 a.m. at 43100 North Pyramid Lake, according to the Fire Department.

By 12:20 p.m., the Fire Department began releasing some resources from the scene, Inspector Sean Ferguson told KTLA.

The search area is hard to access and officials are relying on the dive teams amid the ongoing search effort, Ferguson said.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.