The “DIY Kitten Care Project” provides kits containing bottles, formula, blankets and other essential items to help people who foster kittens.

Kittens under 8 weeks old are the most vulnerable in most public shelters, and the program started by CatPaws is meant to help make sure the little felines are diverted from entering shelters or dying.

Erin Myers reports from Long Beach for the KTLA 5 News on April 18, 2021.