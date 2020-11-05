DJ Marshmello’s souped-up truck involved in wild pursuit after being stolen from Van Nuys dealership

A monster truck owned by music producer and DJ Marshmello was stolen Wednesday night from a Ford dealership in Van Nuys, and the thief took the 3½-ton pickup on a joyride before crashing into a light pole, authorities said.

The enormous, custom-built black Ford F-550 6×6 was stolen from the service bay of a dealership on Roscoe Boulevard and belongs to Marshmello Music, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Related Content Reckless DUI suspect in big truck detained after hitting pole during pursuit in Valley Glen

A man rode up to the dealership on a bicycle, tossed the bike into the bed of the $550,000 truck and drove off into the night, CHP officials said.

A few hours later, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies spotted the truck driving recklessly near Malibu Knolls and Piuma roads, authorities said. Deputies began to pursue the souped-up pickup, continuing the televised chase onto the southbound 101 Freeway, where CHP officers took over the pursuit.

Read the full story on LATlimes.com.