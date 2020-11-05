DJ Marshmello’s souped-up truck involved in wild pursuit after being stolen from Van Nuys dealership

A monster truck owned by music producer and DJ Marshmello was stolen Wednesday night from a Ford dealership in Van Nuys, and the thief took the 3½-ton pickup on a joyride before crashing into a light pole, authorities said.
The enormous, custom-built black Ford F-550 6×6 was stolen from the service bay of a dealership on Roscoe Boulevard and belongs to Marshmello Music, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A man rode up to the dealership on a bicycle, tossed the bike into the bed of the $550,000 truck and drove off into the night, CHP officials said.
A few hours later, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies spotted the truck driving recklessly near Malibu Knolls and Piuma roads, authorities said. Deputies began to pursue the souped-up pickup, continuing the televised chase onto the southbound 101 Freeway, where CHP officers took over the pursuit.
