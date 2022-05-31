A man described as DJ Quik’s son has been charged with murder in a fatal Downey shooting, officials announced Tuesday.

David Blake Jr., 27, faces one count of murder and an allegation that he used a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who identified him as David Marvin Blake.

He is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Julio Cardoza on May 25 after a fight broke out 13200 block of Carfax Avenue.

Blake then allegedly drove away from the scene.

He was arrested the following day in Porter Ranch.

Blake is the son of Compton rapper and producer DJ Quik, who helped popularize the G-funk sound of rap music, according to the Los Angeles Times. He also works as liaison to Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, the newspaper added.

He is being held on $2 million bail and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

“Senseless gun violence continues to plague our communities and it needs to stop before more lives are unnecessarily taken from us,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Those who commit these types of crimes will be held accountable by my office.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the Downey Police Department.