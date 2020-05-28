DMV doors reopen at 46 more field offices around California

Forty-six more DMV field offices reopened around Southern California and throughout the state on Thursday, but with several COVID-19 precautions in place to safeguard employees and customers, officials announced.

The new field offices join the 25 offices that were opened earlier this month. All DMV offices had been closed since March 27 due to the coronavirus.

A total of 71 DMV locations have since reopened to help Californians, but the agency is still encouraging customers to continue to use online services for certain matters, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals.

“Californians who do not have an urgent need to go to a DMV field office should delay their visit,” the DMV said in a news release.

The following 46 field offices are now open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday:

Customers should expect to see several precautions in place, including employees maintaining physical distancing and customer hand-washing stations in some locations. A face covering is also required before customers can enter a DMV field office and social distancing regulations must also be followed.

Additionally, customers will be offered a text message that will allow them to wait outside the building until an employee is ready to see them. Entry into field offices will also be metered and may result in longer wait times, officials said.

The following is a list of services that can be completed in-person at a DMV field office:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow

Behind-the-wheel drive tests continue to be suspended, DMV officials said.

For non-urgent DMV matters, customers can visit the agency’s Service Advisor, Virtual Field Office, or visit dmv.ca.gov.

