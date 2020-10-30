DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1995 cold case rape of 18-year-old woman in Riverside

A man has been arrested 25 years after an 18-year-old woman was attacked and raped in Riverside, police said Friday.

Ralph Leslie Kroll, 49, is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Oct. 30, 2020.

In October 1995, the teenage victim was walking in the 8800 block of Indiana Avenue when a stranger attacked her, forced her into a nearby apartment complex and sexually assaulted her, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators exhausted all leads and it remained a cold case until they found a DNA match more than two decades later, identifying 49-years-old Ralph Leslie Kroll as a suspect in the assault, police said.

On Oct. 8, 2020, a police SWAT team, with help from the U.S. Marshals, found and arrested Kroll at his Eastvale home.

He was booked on suspicion of rape by force, kidnapping and the use of a deadly weapon by a sex offender, police said. He is being held on $1 million bail, county inmate records show.

Anyone with information on the investigation and suspect is asked to call Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138