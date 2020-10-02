DNA evidence ties Black man fatally shot by Pasadena police to gun he allegedly tossed, LASD says

Police released footage of a traffic stop that ended with the fatal shooting of Anthony McClain, 32, on Aug. 15, 2020, in Pasadena. (Pasadena Police Department)

A forensic examination found DNA evidence from a Black man shot to death by Pasadena police in August on a handgun that authorities say he tossed while running away, according to a lab report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The “ghost gun” made from untraceable parts was recovered across the street from where a Pasadena police officer shot Anthony McClain following a traffic stop on Aug. 15, police have said previously.

Pasadena Police Chief John Perez has said that McClain had a gun in his left hand as he ran away from officers, and the 32-year-old tossed the weapon after being shot.

“The lab’s DNA analysis report identified only one person’s DNA located on the slide (upper section) of the firearm and firmly establishes the link between the DNA, the firearm and Mr. McClain,” a Pasadena police statement said.

On Wednesday September 30th, Pasadena Police Detectives received the DNA results from the firearm that was recovered from the scene of the Officer Involved Shooting on August 15th 2020



To read the Press Release click the link belowhttps://t.co/I5GP3817KU pic.twitter.com/OOzliiyb0H — Pasadena Police (@PasadenaPD) October 2, 2020