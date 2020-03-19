Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dockweiler Beach could be used to temporarily house people ordered to isolate or be quarantined because of the novel coronavirus, authorities said.

An RV park at Dockweiler Beach at 12001 Vista Del Mar was chosen as one of several locations Los Angeles County is planning to use as temporarily quarantine zones if needed, El Segundo officials said in a news release.

People brought to the RV park would likely be those who can't isolate themselves at a home, the city said.

“L.A. County will work with private sector providers, faith-based groups, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), community-based organizations (CBOs) and government partners to support those in isolation or quarantine with comprehensive services to ensure their safety, health and well-being," the news release read.

El Segundo officials asked residents to avoid the area until further notice.

COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County jumped to 230 Thursday as a second death was reported.

Los Angeles officials plan to turn 42 recreation centers across the city into temporary homeless shelters in an effort to house people on the streets as the county sees more evidence of community transmission of the coronavirus, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday.

Garcetti also said the city is eyeing hotels and motels that can potentially shelter homeless people.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that $150 million would be spent protect California's homeless population from COVID-19 virus, saying that 60,000 could potentially contract the virus.

The new actions come after L.A. County Public Health Department Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county would be "scrambling" if there was an outbreak at homeless encampments, explaining that there aren't enough shelters that have the capacity to support quarantining them.

The homeless in L.A. County have a harder time taking the recommended precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19, and many can experience a worse illness if infected, according to Ferrer.