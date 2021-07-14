Dockweiler, El Segundo beaches reopen for swimming after 17M gallon sewage spill

A sign indicates that the Dockweiler State Beach is closed to swimming after a sewage spill in Playa del Rey, in Los Angeles County, California, on July 13, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Beaches reopened to swimmers two days after a spill of about 17 million gallons of untreated sewage from the city of Los Angeles’ largest treatment plant closed miles of shoreline from the LAX area to El Segundo, officials announced Wednesday.

The public was urged to avoid going into the ocean in affected areas Monday, following a power outage Sunday night that caused sewage from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey to spill into the ocean. But as of Wednesday night, results from the ocean water samples met state standards for acceptable water quality, the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release.

The following beaches have reopened to swimming:

Beach # 110 – Dockweiler State Beach at Water Way Extension

Beach # 111 – Dockweiler State Beach at Hyperion Plant

Beach # 112 A – El Segundo Beach

Beach # 112 B – Grand Ave. Storm Drain

The unfiltered sewage was discharged into the Pacific Ocean through pipes that extend 1 mile and 5 miles offshore, officials said.

The facility “became inundated with overwhelming quantities of debris, causing backup of the headworks facilities,” Hyperion Executive Plant Manager Timeyin Dafeta said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“The plant’s relief system was triggered and sewage flows were controlled through use of the plant’s one-mile outfall and discharge of untreated sewage into Santa Monica Bay,” Dafeta explained.

Following the sewage spill, the county Public Health Department collected multiple ocean water samples for two consecutive days to determine bacteria levels in the affected and nearby areas. In an abundance of caution, the department will continue to sample affected beaches through Thursday.

Public health officials notified lifeguards to remove beach closure signs Wednesday evening, shortly after receiving the tests results confirming the beaches were safe to reopen.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach advisory hotline at 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online.

Check back for updates to this developing story.