Concession workers at Dodger Stadium are threatening to strike just days before Chavez Ravine is set to host the 2022 All-Star Game.

More than 1,000 food and beverage workers fighting for better pay for their families.

“A lot of people are struggling to figure out ‘how am I going to make ends meet, how am I going to stay housed, how am I going to put food on the table?” Maria Hernandez of the Unite Here Local 11 union told KTLA. “You can only imagine the type of stress, the type of anxiety that comes with that. And more often than not, they’re the invisible workforce.”

The union authorized a strike that could be called at any moment, and are demanding a new contract from Compass Group – Levy Restaurants.

The workers voted Sunday with an overwhelming 99% in favor of a walk out.

The Dodgers are on the road through the weekend, but All-Star festivities start at the stadium on Saturday. The MLB Home Run Derby is on Monday and the game is slated for Tuesday.

The Major League Baseball Players Association released a statement in favor of the concession workers:

“Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11’s members are a vital yet underappreciated part of what makes our game great,” the statement read. “They deserve to be treated fairly.”

KTLA has reached out to the parent company that owns the concession stands, but had not yet heard back Tuesday morning.