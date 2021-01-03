Dodger Stadium coronavirus testing site to reopen with changes made to address neighbors’ traffic complaints

People cross the street past vehicles lined up to enter a COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium on the first day of new stay-at-home orders on December 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium — one of the largest in the state — will reopen Monday after closing for restructuring over the weekend in a bid to cut down on traffic, which has drawn complaints from neighborhood residents, officials said.

Long lines of cars could often be seen snaking around the massive drive-through testing site, which the city has described as the largest in the nation, and spilling into adjacent streets.

“We were receiving a few complaints from neighbors in the area that traffic was hindering, on some days, their ability to do daily activities,” said David Ortiz, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department. “So we took that into advisement and planned out with the Dodgers a way to improve the situation.”

The Dodgers made an additional parking lot available. Fire department personnel and engineers with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation used traffic cones to create four meandering lanes for cars to travel through, “which takes the traffic off city streets and puts it on the Dodgers property,” Ortiz said.

