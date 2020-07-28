Dodger Stadium food, drinks will soon be available for delivery in parts of L.A.

Some of the food that will be offered by Home Plates. (L.A. Dodgers)

You may not be able to take in a game at Dodger Stadium because of the novel coronavirus, but you’ll soon be able to get a taste of the ballpark delivered to your home.

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday announced it will begin offering food and beverage delivery service in parts of L.A. through Home Plates.

Through the service, which will launch exclusively on Postmates, fans will be able to order stadium favorites such as Dodger Dogs, garlic fries and micheladas, as well as snacks, drinks and desserts, according to a news release from the Dodgers.

Home Plates is also producing special items, including Brooklyn-style pizza and carne asada helmet nachos.

The dishes will be prepared and packaged by Home Teams Kitchens’ restaurants before being delivered by Postmates within a certain radius.

Only fans in L.A.’s Hollywood and West Hollywood neighborhoods will be able to utilize the service to start, but the Dodgers are eyeing an expansion to other parts of the city, according to the release.

The full menu, along with prices and more information, can be found at Dodgers.com/HomePlates.

With Major League Baseball games and venues closed to fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, teams have been forced to get creative as they try to replicate the ballpark experience. In addition to delivering stadium food, the Dodgers have allowed fans to purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves and their pets that are placed around the stadium and visible on televised games.